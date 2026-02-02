Govt approved 17 metro rail projects in last 5 years – check details here

Metro rail projects in India: The metro rail projects are expanding rapidly across the country. At present, about 1,096 km of metro rail network, including RRTS, is operational in 26 cities nationwide.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Feb 2, 2026 04:50 PM IST
Metro rail projects not only reduces dependence on private vehicles but also eased traffic congestion which results in reduction in vehicular emissions and fuel savings. (Image generated using AI)Metro rail projects not only reduces dependence on private vehicles but also eased traffic congestion which results in reduction in vehicular emissions and fuel savings. (Image generated using AI)
The metro rail has significantly improved urban mobility by providing a reliable and high-capacity public transport system. It not only reduces dependence on private vehicles but also eased traffic congestion which results in reduction in vehicular emissions and fuel savings.

How many metro rail projects approved in last 5 years?

During the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has sought a response from the government on the details of all Metro Rail projects approved over the last five years, on a project-wise basis. The information sought includes parameters such as the population considered, the source of population data, the applicable eligibility threshold, and projected ridership.

Responding to this, in a written statement in Rajya Sabha on February 2, Tokhan Sahu, Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said: “Metro projects are cost intensive, therefore these need to be planned carefully to ensure long term sustainability. In this background, Metro projects undergo intensive examination in Central Government at different level in term of extant policy guidelines as and when same is posed by State Government.”

Metro rail projects approved in last 5 years: Check full details

The minister stated that 17 metro rail projects, with a combined length of 467.458 km, have been approved over the last five years.

Metro Rail Projects Approved During Five Years

Including the Current Year (FY 2021-22 to FY 2025-26)
Financial Year Metro Rail Project Length (in km) Cost (Rs cr) Ridership (as per DPR) Population (Census 2011)
FY 2021-22 Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase 2A & 2B 58.19 14,788.101 7,71,000 (2025) 84,43,675
FY 2022-23 Kochi Metro Phase 1A 2 710.92 46,000 (2025) 21,19,724
FY 2022-23 Kochi Metro Phase II 11.2 1,957.05 1,13,572 (2025) 21,19,724
FY 2022-23 Nagpur Metro Phase II 43.8 6,708.00 7,44,000 (2031) 24,05,665
FY 2023-24 Millenium City Centre to Cyber City Gurugram (Part of NCR) 28.5 5,452.72 5,63,175 (2026) 15,14,432
FY 2023-24 Extension of Corridor 1 of Pune Metro Phase 1 - PCMC - Nigdi 4.413 910.18 29,000 (2023) 31,24,458
FY 2023-24 Delhi Metro Phase IV (2 Balance Corridor) 20.7 8,400.00 5,01,487 (2031) 1,10,34,555
FY 2024-25 Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase 3 44.65 15,611.00 6,35,000 (2028) 84,43,675
FY 2024-25 Thane Integral Metro Rail Project (Part of MMR) 29 12,200.10 6,47,000 (2029) 18,41,488
FY 2024-25 Pune Metro Rail Project Phase 1 Extension from Swargate to Katraj 5.46 2,954.53 95,000 (2027) 31,24,458
FY 2024-25 Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase II 118.9 63,246.00 17,73,000 (2025) 46,46,732
FY 2024-25 Delhi Metro Rithala Kundli 26.43 6,230.99 1,26,000 (2028) 1,10,34,555
FY 2025-26 Pune Metro Phase 2 Extension Line 4 Kharadi to Khadakwasla 12.75 3,626.24 96,000 (2027) 31,24,458
FY 2025-26 Extension of Noida Metro Aqua line from Depot Station to Boraki MMTH 2.6 416.34 33,139 (2031) 7,39,000
- Lucknow Metro Rail Project Phase 1B 11.165 5,801.05 2,74,074 (2027) 28,17,105
- Pune metro Phase 2 Line 4 Kharadi to Khadakwasla (Additional Section) 31.63 9,857.85 4,09,000 (2028) 31,24,458
- Delhi Metro Phase VA (Part of NCR) 16.07 12,014.91 2,61,000 (2029) 1,10,34,555
Express InfoGenIE

