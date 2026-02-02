Govt approved 17 metro rail projects in last 5 years – check details here

Metro rail projects not only reduces dependence on private vehicles but also eased traffic congestion which results in reduction in vehicular emissions and fuel savings. (Image generated using AI)

Metro rail projects in India: The metro rail projects are expanding rapidly across the country. At present, about 1,096 km of metro rail network, including RRTS, is operational in 26 cities nationwide. The metro rail has significantly improved urban mobility by providing a reliable and high-capacity public transport system. It not only reduces dependence on private vehicles but also eased traffic congestion which results in reduction in vehicular emissions and fuel savings.

How many metro rail projects approved in last 5 years?

During the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has sought a response from the government on the details of all Metro Rail projects approved over the last five years, on a project-wise basis. The information sought includes parameters such as the population considered, the source of population data, the applicable eligibility threshold, and projected ridership.