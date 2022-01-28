Govt appoints Dr V Anantha Nageswaran as Chief Economic Advisor

The government on Friday announced the appointment of Dr V Anantha Nageswaran as the Chief Economic Advisor. An official statement by the Finance Ministry said Nageswaran assumed charge on Friday.

The appointment comes two days before the presentation of the Economic Survey on January 31. The Union Budget for 2022-23 will be presented on February 1.

Prior to the appointment, Nageswaran worked as a writer, author, teacher and consultant and has taught at several business schools and institutes of management in India and in Singapore, the statement said.

He was the Dean of the IFMR Graduate School of Business and a Visiting Professor of Economics at Krea University. He has also been a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India from 2019 to 2021. He holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and a doctoral degree from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst. Nageswaran is also the co-founder of the Takshashila Institution, a centre for research and education in public policy.

The previous CEA KV Subramanian’s three-year term had ended in December. Several names were shortlisted for the position including two women candidates — Pami Dua, Professor, Delhi School of Economics, and Poonam Gupta, Director General, National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) — along with Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal.