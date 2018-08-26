Follow Us:
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?
Govt appoints G Satheesh Reddy as DRDO chief

Reddy was holding the post of scientific advisor to the Raksha Mantri and heading the strategic missile systems division of the DRDO.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: August 26, 2018 2:21:02 am
The government on Saturday appointed missile scientist G Satheesh Reddy as chairman of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), nearly three months after the post fell vacant following the retirement of Selvin Christopher in May. Reddy will hold the post for two years. It was being looked after by Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra as additional charge.

Reddy was holding the post of scientific advisor to the Raksha Mantri and heading the strategic missile systems division of the DRDO.

Also read | Who is Satheesh Reddy?

The missile system division is in-charge of developing strategic delivery systems such as the Agni series and other nuclear-capable missiles for the country.

