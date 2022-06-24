Govt-appointed panel on EV fire cases to submit report this month

scorecardresearch
Friday, June 24, 2022
Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had recently said companies found negligent will be penalised and a recall of all defective vehicles will be ordered after the expert panel submits its report.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
June 24, 2022 1:51:57 pm
Electric Vehicle, electric vehicles, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, Nitin Gadkari, Electric two wheelers, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsIn a series of tweets Thursday, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari cautioned EV makers that if they are found “negligent in their process”, the government will impose a heavy penalty and a recall of all of their defective EVs will be ordered. (File)

An expert committee set up by the road transport ministry to investigate cases of electric two-wheelers catching fire and suggest remedial measures is likely to submit its report this month, a senior government official said on Friday. Recently, there have been multiple incidents of electric vehicles (EVs) catching fire and resulting in death and causing severe injuries to people. 

“The expert committee (formed on battery standards and certification) is likely to submit its report this month,” the official told PTI. 

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had recently said companies found negligent will be penalised and a recall of all defective vehicles will be ordered after the expert panel submits its report. The government had ordered a probe in April after an e-scooter launched by ride-hailing operator Ola’s electric mobility arm engulfed in fire in Pune. 

The Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) had been asked to probe the circumstances that led to the incident and also suggest remedial measures, according to the road transport ministry.   

