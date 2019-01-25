Govt announces Padma Awards 2019: Here is the full list

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday conferred the Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian awards of the category, to 112 people from various disciplines. The awards were conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

Advertising

The list, which was approved by the President, comprises of four Padma Vibhushan, 14 Padma Bhushan and 94 Padma Shri awardees. Twenty-one of the awardees are women, 11 persons are from the category of foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI; there are three posthumous awardees and one transgender person.

Also read: Pranab Mukherjee gets Bharat Ratna along with Nanaji Deshmukh, Bhupen Hazarika

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the recipients. “Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. India is proud of each and every awardee, for the rich contributions towards various fields. They have made our nation and the world a better place!” he tweeted.

Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. India is proud of each and every awardee, for the rich contributions towards various fields. They have made our nation and the world a better place! https://t.co/4HNmvoXYyU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2019

Here is the full list of the awardees: