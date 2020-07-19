Govt announces modalities for NDRF financial contributions

The modalities are for receipt of contributions and grants from any person or institution for the purpose of disaster management in the NDRF as per Section 46(1) (b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. (File) The modalities are for receipt of contributions and grants from any person or institution for the purpose of disaster management in the NDRF as per Section 46(1) (b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. (File)

The government has come out with the modalities for contributions to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), through which people get financial aid and other help during natural calamities and other crises.

The announcement came amid the coronavirus pandemic and floods in different parts of the country.

The modalities are for receipt of contributions and grants from any person or institution for the purpose of disaster management in the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) as per Section 46(1)(b) of the Disaster Management (DM) Act, 2005, a Home Ministry statement said Saturday.

One option to contribute is through cheques favouring ‘PAO (Secretariat), MHA’ at New Delhi. On the back of the cheque, the contributor can mention the remarks as ‘Contributions/ Grants to NDRF’. Contributions may also be made through RTGS/ NEFT indicating the purpose as ‘Contributions/ Grants to NDRF’ and deposited in the Receipt Account No. 10314382194, IFSC Code- SBIN0000625, State Bank of India, Central Secretariat Branch, New Delhi.

The other options are via the Bharatkosh portal (https://bharatkosh.gov.in), and through net banking, debit cards, credit cards and UPI.

