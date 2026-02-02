Govt announces measures to make India hub of medical tourism, biopharma & ayurveda drugs

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sunday said major steps are being taken to promote India as a manufacturing hub for biopharmaceutical and ayurveda drugs. She also announced an initiative to position India as a global hub for medical tourism, proposing the establishment of five Regional Medical Hubs across the country. Presenting the Union Budget, the minister said that the Centre will launch a scheme to support states in setting up these hubs in partnership with the private sector.

The Regional Medical Hubs will function as integrated healthcare complexes, bringing together medical services, education, and research under one umbrella. According to the minister, the hubs will include AYUSH centres, Medical Value Tourism Facilitation Centres, and supporting infrastructure for diagnostics, post-treatment care, and rehabilitation. She said that these hubs are expected to generate a wide range of employment opportunities for healthcare professionals, including doctors and allied health professionals.

The move aligns with the government’s broader push to expand healthcare infrastructure, promote medical value travel, and create high-skill jobs in the health sector. “The announcement of five regional Medical Value Tourism hubs will further position India as a global healthcare destination and act as a key enabler for growth, while integration of Ayush centres into these hubs will showcase India’s holistic care capabilities,” said Ameera Shah, President of Nathealth.

Dr Ajay Swaroop, meanwhile, emphasised that India is well-positioned for medical tourism. However, he noted that the industry currently lacks an official framework, relying largely on private players to bring in patients. “If the government officially promotes medical tourism, I am sure it would bring both global recognition and financial benefits.”

Rates also need to be fixed to ensure ethical practices, he added. “A database to track patients, identify the medical procedures they seek, and regions they come from is necessary. This will help in determining where specialised centres should be established.”

Sitharaman also said that three new branches of the All India Institute of Ayurveda will be established, and Ayush pharmacies and drug testing laboratories will be upgraded.

The Finance Minister added that the World Health Organization’s Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Gujarat’s Jamnagar will be upgraded to bolster evidence-based research training and awareness for traditional medicines.

“Post-Covid, ayurveda gained a similar global acceptance and recognition. Exporting quality ayurveda products helps farmers who grow the herbs and youth who process the products. To meet growing global demand, a few more steps are being taken,” Sitharaman said.

Story continues below this ad

Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, said the measures mark a decisive step toward embedding Ayush within India’s mainstream health, education, research, and economic frameworks. “By combining institutional expansion, quality assurance, global research collaboration, service integration and workforce development, the government is transitioning Ayush from a complementary system to a structured, globally competitive sector,” Kotecha told The Indian Express.

Also Read | Biopharma Shakti mission announced to promote India as manufacturing hub for complex biological drugs

“These announcements give renewed policy thrust and visibility to the government’s sustained efforts over the past decade to institutionalise Ayush through infrastructure expansion, standardisation, digital initiatives and international collaboration—further consolidating India’s role as the global hub of holistic health,” he said.

Dr Bhushan Patwardhan, National Research Professor, Ayush, said that at a time when cases of non-communicable diseases are rising, the Union Budget rightly recognises that strengthening ayurveda and yoga will be significant for public health.