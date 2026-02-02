Govt announces measures to make India hub of medical tourism, biopharma & ayurveda drugs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced measures to position India as a global hub for medical tourism, biopharmaceutical manufacturing and ayurveda drugs, including five Regional Medical Hubs and expanded Ayush infrastructure.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas, Ankita Upadhyay, Anonna Dutt
4 min readFeb 2, 2026 09:17 AM IST
The Budget also announced new Ayurveda institutes, upgraded Ayush labs and steps to strengthen biopharma and traditional medicine exports.The Centre will set up five Regional Medical Hubs in partnership with states and the private sector to boost medical tourism and healthcare jobs. (Representative image)
Make us preferred source on Google

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sunday said major steps are being taken to promote India as a manufacturing hub for biopharmaceutical and ayurveda drugs. She also announced an initiative to position India as a global hub for medical tourism, proposing the establishment of five Regional Medical Hubs across the country. Presenting the Union Budget, the minister said that the Centre will launch a scheme to support states in setting up these hubs in partnership with the private sector.

The Regional Medical Hubs will function as integrated healthcare complexes, bringing together medical services, education, and research under one umbrella. According to the minister, the hubs will include AYUSH centres, Medical Value Tourism Facilitation Centres, and supporting infrastructure for diagnostics, post-treatment care, and rehabilitation. She said that these hubs are expected to generate a wide range of employment opportunities for healthcare professionals, including doctors and allied health professionals.

The move aligns with the government’s broader push to expand healthcare infrastructure, promote medical value travel, and create high-skill jobs in the health sector. “The announcement of five regional Medical Value Tourism hubs will further position India as a global healthcare destination and act as a key enabler for growth, while integration of Ayush centres into these hubs will showcase India’s holistic care capabilities,” said Ameera Shah, President of Nathealth.

Dr Ajay Swaroop, meanwhile, emphasised that India is well-positioned for medical tourism. However, he noted that the industry currently lacks an official framework, relying largely on private players to bring in patients. “If the government officially promotes medical tourism, I am sure it would bring both global recognition and financial benefits.”

Rates also need to be fixed to ensure ethical practices, he added. “A database to track patients, identify the medical procedures they seek, and regions they come from is necessary. This will help in determining where specialised centres should be established.”

Sitharaman also said that three new branches of the All India Institute of Ayurveda will be established, and Ayush pharmacies and drug testing laboratories will be upgraded.

The Finance Minister added that the World Health Organization’s Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Gujarat’s Jamnagar will be upgraded to bolster evidence-based research training and awareness for traditional medicines.
“Post-Covid, ayurveda gained a similar global acceptance and recognition. Exporting quality ayurveda products helps farmers who grow the herbs and youth who process the products. To meet growing global demand, a few more steps are being taken,” Sitharaman said.

Story continues below this ad

Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, said the measures mark a decisive step toward embedding Ayush within India’s mainstream health, education, research, and economic frameworks. “By combining institutional expansion, quality assurance, global research collaboration, service integration and workforce development, the government is transitioning Ayush from a complementary system to a structured, globally competitive sector,” Kotecha told The Indian Express.

Also Read | Biopharma Shakti mission announced to promote India as manufacturing hub for complex biological drugs

“These announcements give renewed policy thrust and visibility to the government’s sustained efforts over the past decade to institutionalise Ayush through infrastructure expansion, standardisation, digital initiatives and international collaboration—further consolidating India’s role as the global hub of holistic health,” he said.
Dr Bhushan Patwardhan, National Research Professor, Ayush, said that at a time when cases of non-communicable diseases are rising, the Union Budget rightly recognises that strengthening ayurveda and yoga will be significant for public health.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The 30-stock BSE Sensex fell as low as 2.9% intraday after the announcement before ending at 80,722.94 points, down 1.9% from Friday.
Budget’s STT hike, lack of positive triggers batter stocks
Grammy Awards 2026
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement