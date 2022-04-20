Govt announces foodgrain output target of 328 MT for 2022-23

The government on Tuesday announced a foodgrain production target of 328 million tonnes for 2022-23.

The target was announced at the National Conference on Agriculture: Kharif Campaign 2022, which was inaugurated by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. The meet was attended by the senior officials from the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and officials from the states’ agriculture departments.

Of the 328 million foodgrain production target fixed for 2022-23, kharif foodgrain production target has been fixed at 163.15 million tonnes, while rabi foodgrain production target has been kept at 164.85 million tonnes.

Addressing the conference, Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja said that the country is maintaining an increasing trend in food grain production since 2015-16. Total food grain production has increased by 25% in the last 6 years from 251.54 to 316.01 million tonnes, he said.