Govt allocates 78,000 tonnes of rice for ethanol

“The share of rice is miniscule and it is transitory,” Pandey said.

The Centre has allocated about 78,000 tonnes of rice from Food Corporation of India (FCI) stocks at a subsidised rate of Rs 20 per kg to distilleries for ethanol production for ethanol supply year (ESY) 2020-21 (December-November), Union Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference via video conference, Pandey said, “By 2025, total production of ethanol… it is going to be grain-based 740 crore litres and sugar-based 760 crore litres. So, overall, 1,500 crore litres supplies…”

“The share of rice is miniscule and it is transitory,” Pandey said.

“Why has rice been introduced? The commitment has come only for 3 lakh tonnes but…our total lifting will be about only 78,000 tonnes,” Pandey said.