Sunday, July 17, 2022

Govt calls all-party meet on Sri Lanka crisis on Tuesday

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis in seven decades

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: July 17, 2022 3:44:06 pm
The government has called an all-party meeting Tuesday on the Sri Lankan crisis Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said. (PTI File Photo)

The government has called an all-party meeting Tuesday on the Sri Lankan crisis which will be briefed by Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

During a meeting of parties convened on Sunday ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Tamil Nadu-based DMK and AIADMK demanded India intervene in the neighbouring country which is facing a debilitating economic crisis. During the Sunday meet, both DMK and AIADMK raised the Sri Lankan issue, especially the condition of the country’s Tamil population.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, NDA constituent DMK leader M Thambidurai said India should intervene to resolve the crisis in Sri Lanka. Party leader TR Baalu also demanded India’s intervention in addressing the situation confronting the island nation.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis in seven decades, with a severe foreign exchange shortage hampering the import of essentials including food, fuel and medicines. The economic crisis also sparked a political crisis in the country after a popular uprising against the government.

