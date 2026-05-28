For safe transport of NEET papers, Government looks at involving Indian Air Force

The government is discussing the possibility of seeking logistics support from the Indian Air Force (IAF) for the NEET-UG, including for safe transportation of examination materials, it is learnt.
This and other possibilities were discussed in a meeting at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence on Thursday, which was attended by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, National Testing Agency (NTA) DG Abhishek Singh, defence officials and officials from the Department of Posts.
It was not immediately known whether the IAF will provide logistics support for any other all-India level examination as well.
Sources aware of the developments said that the NTA is working on a “compressed timeline” to conduct the NEET-UG retest this time, necessitating a “whole of government approach”.
While preparation for NEET-UG usually covers around six months, the NTA is now preparing for the retest and making arrangements “from scratch”, over a span of 38 days, sources said, adding that this leaves it “severely pressed for time”.
The exam, which was held on May 3 for over 22 lakh candidates, was cancelled on May 12 after a paper leak. On May 15, the NTA announced that the re-test would be conducted on June 21. The CBI is now probing the leak.
“The re-test will involve a whole-of-government approach in aspects like mobility, logistics, and security. This will need everybody’s support, from the Army and Air Force to paramilitary forces, state governments and district administrations, and postal services,” a source said.
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“There are several factors that need to be considered since the exam will be conducted in the monsoon. There might be flooded areas to which exam material is to be transported. In the case of Lakshadweep, the operation of ferries might be restricted during the monsoon. Similarly, there might be flooded areas in parts of Assam and Bihar. In such cases, air support might be necessary.”
This is the first time that NEET-UG, which is usually held in May, is being cancelled, and the NTA is having to conduct the re-test in the monsoon.
Amrita Nayak Dutta writes on defence and national security as part of the national bureau of The Indian Express. In the past, Amrita has extensively reported on the media industry and broadcasting matters, urban affairs, bureaucracy and government policies. In the last 14 years of her career, she has worked in newspapers as well as in the online media space and is well versed with the functioning of both newsrooms. Amrita has worked in the northeast, Mumbai and Delhi. She has travelled extensively across the country, including in far-flung border areas, to bring detailed reports from the ground and has written investigative reports on media and defence. She has been working for The Indian Express since January 2023. ... Read More