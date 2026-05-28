For safe transport of NEET papers, Government looks at involving Indian Air Force

Sources aware of the developments said that the National Testing Agency (NTA) is working on a “compressed timeline” to conduct the NEET-UG retest this time (File photo)

The government is discussing the possibility of seeking logistics support from the Indian Air Force (IAF) for the NEET-UG, including for safe transportation of examination materials, it is learnt.

This and other possibilities were discussed in a meeting at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence on Thursday, which was attended by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, National Testing Agency (NTA) DG Abhishek Singh, defence officials and officials from the Department of Posts.

It was not immediately known whether the IAF will provide logistics support for any other all-India level examination as well.

Sources aware of the developments said that the NTA is working on a “compressed timeline” to conduct the NEET-UG retest this time, necessitating a “whole of government approach”.