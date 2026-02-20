Race Course Road slums: 717 households near PM’s home asked to vacate by March 6

Officers paste notice and allotment paper at DID camp near Race Course at New Delhi on Friday, February 20, 2026. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

In a step towards removing three slum clusters on Race Course Road near the Prime Minister’s residence in New Delhi, the Centre Thursday began issuing rehabilitation notices to residents, asking them to vacate by March 6 and take possession of the flats allotted to them at the DUSIB Colony at Savda Ghevra, The Indian Express has learnt.

The residents of Bhai Ram Camp, Masjid Camp, and DID Camp on Race Course Road have been asked to vacate or face legal action, according to a notice issued Thursday by the Land and Development Office (L&DO) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to a resident.