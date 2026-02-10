Govt sets 3-hr deadline for social platforms to take down ‘flagged’ AI content

The Centre said in its order that social media platforms cannot allow removal or suppression of AI labels or metadata once applied. (File image)

The Centre has set a three-hour deadline for social media platforms to take down AI-generated, deepfake content flagged by it or courts.

In its latest order, the Union Government has mandated social media platforms to prominently label AI-generated content and urged them to embed synthetic content with identifiers. The order said social media platforms cannot allow removal or suppression of AI labels or metadata once applied.

