Govt sets 3-hr deadline for social platforms to take down ‘flagged’ AI content

IT Rules for AI and Deepfakes: The Centre has mandated social media platforms to prominently label AI-generated content; such synthetic content must be embedded with identifiers.

The Centre said in its order that social media platforms cannot allow removal or suppression of AI labels or metadata once applied.
The Centre has set a three-hour deadline for social media platforms to take down AI-generated, deepfake content flagged by it or courts.

In its latest order, the Union Government has mandated social media platforms to prominently label AI-generated content and urged them to embed synthetic content with identifiers. The order said social media platforms cannot allow removal or suppression of AI labels or metadata once applied.

