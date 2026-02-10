Govt sets 3-hr deadline for social platforms to take down ‘flagged’ AI content

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Centre has set a three-hour deadline for social media platforms to take down AI-generated, deepfake content flagged by it or courts.
In its latest order, the Union Government has mandated social media platforms to prominently label AI-generated content and urged them to embed synthetic content with identifiers. The order said social media platforms cannot allow removal or suppression of AI labels or metadata once applied.
With PTI inputs
More details are awaited
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Liam Rosenior, Chelsea's new head coach, has faced criticism for his unconventional background, but his results speak for themselves with seven wins in nine matches. He aims to build a resilient, adaptable, and courageous team, and his approach has already improved performance and changed fans' perception.