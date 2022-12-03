scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

Govt clears 24th tranche of electoral bonds; sale from December 5

Electoral bonds have been pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring transparency in political funding.

The most recent tranche of electoral bonds went on sale from October 1 to October 10, in the run-up to the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat elections.

The government on Saturday approved issuance of the 24th tranche of electoral bonds that will open for sale on December 5.

The sale of bonds coincides with the second phase of the Gujarat assembly elections scheduled on December 5.

State Bank of India (SBI), in the 24th phase of sale, has been authorised to issue and encash electoral bonds through 29 authorised branches from December 5-12, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The last phase of electoral bonds (23rd tranche) was open for subscription between November 9-15, 2022.

Usually, electoral bond tranches are open for sale between 1-10 of a designated month. For instance, the 22nd tranche of bond sales took place from October 1-10, 2022 while 21st tranche was from July 1-10, 2022.

Sale of the first batch of electoral bonds happened from March 1-10, 2018.

The authorised SBI branches include those in Lucknow, Shimla, Dehradun, Kolkata, Guwahati, Chennai, Patna, New Delhi, Chandigarh, Srinagar, Gandhinagar, Bhopal, Raipur, and Mumbai.

SBI is the only authorised bank to issue electoral bonds.

An electoral bond will be valid for 15 days from the date of issuance. No payment would be made to any political party if the bond is deposited after expiry of the validity period, the statement said.

Electoral bonds can be purchased by Indian citizens or entities incorporated or established in the country.

Registered political parties that have secured not less than 1 per cent of the votes polled in the last Lok Sabha or legislative assembly election are eligible to receive funding through electoral bonds.

First published on: 03-12-2022 at 06:33:22 pm
