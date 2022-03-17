Govt: 1,800 km of roads built in J&K since 2019

CLOSE TO 1,800 km of roads have been constructed in Jammu and Kashmir since 2019, when the state was stripped of its special status and bifurcated into two Union Territories, the government told Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Providing detailed data on infrastructure projects in Jammu and Kashmir since 2019 in reply to a question, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said that while blacktopping of roads stood at 66% in the state, since 2019 it increased to 74%.

He said the average macadamization of roads that stood at 6.54 km per day before 2019, had increased to 20.68 km a day now.

According to government claims, the average road construction under the Narendra Modi regime stands at 25 km per day.

Rai said that while 39,345 km of roads were constructed before 2019 in Jammu and Kashmir, it increased to 41,141 km since. It would roughly translate to 600 km of roads built every year since 2019 in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The government has taken up upgradation of infrastructure in the UT of J&K in a big way to meet the aspirations of the people of UT of J&K,” Rai said in his written reply.

According to the data, construction of PMGSY roads has also improved since 2019 in Jammu and Kashmir. From 1,622 km of PMGSY roads constructed every year before 2019, the government has been able to construct 2,127 km of such roads every year since 2019.