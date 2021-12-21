Govt: 122 students in IITs, IIMs, Central universities died by suicide in 2014-21

As many as 122 students enrolled with higher educational institutes under the Union government died by suicide between 2014 and 2021, the government informed Lok Sabha on Monday.

Of the 122 students, 24 belonged to the SC community, three were STs and 41 were OBCs. Three were members of minority communities, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in a written response.

As per the institution-wise break up provided by the government, IITs and IIMs account for 34 and five suicides respectively. Of the 34 students to have died by suicide in IITs, five were SCs and 13 were OBCs.

Across Central universities, 37 students died by suicide during this period.

“The ministry has undertaken various steps such as peer assisted learning, introduction of technical education in regional languages for students in order to ease the academic stress…Students, wardens and caretakers are sensitised to bring to notice the signs of depression in fellow students to the authorities so that timely clinical consultation may be provided,” Pradhan added.