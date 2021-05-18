Govt: 1.85 cr people offered work under MGNREGS

Despite Covid pandemic, 1.85 crore persons have been offered work in May 2021 under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). (File)

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in rural areas, 1.85 crore people have been offered work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in May this year, the Ministry of Rural Development said on Monday.

“Even though rural India has been hit by the second wave of raging Covid pandemic, the Ministry of Rural Development has ensured that the development works across the country should not be affected,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Despite Covid pandemic, 1.85 crore persons have been offered work in May 2021 under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The work offered is 52% higher than the one offered during the same period in May 2019, which was 1.22 crore persons per day,” it said.

“As on 13th May, 2021, 2.95 crore persons have been offered work in FY 2021-22 completing 5.98 lakh assets and generating 34.56 crore person-days,” the statement said. “The accomplishment has been achieved despite casualties either through death or infection among the operating staff at all levels, including those in the front line.”

The ministry’s statement comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned about the Covid-19 surge in rural areas.