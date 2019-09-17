Pansare case: Bombay High Court tells SIT to submit detailed report

THE BOMBAY High Court on Monday directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder case of Govind Pansare to submit a comprehensive report. Status reports were submitted to the division bench of Justices S C Dharmadhikari and G S Patel by the SIT, as well as the CBI, which is investigating the murder of Narendra Dabholkar. The court said that what the SIT has said in its report is resting on the probe in other cases and that independent steps were not listed in the report.

The bench was told that the investigation by the SIT had not made much progress due to the floods in Kolhapur and the involvement of police in rescue and rehabilitation. The court said that it was refraining from passing a critical order against the officer in light of the conditions in Kolhapur, but hoped for a comprehensive report during the next hearing.