Governors of Rajasthan and Gujarat may attend ‘Brahmin business meet’

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat (Express Photo) Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat (Express Photo)

The Governors of Rajasthan and Gujarat are expected to attend a three-day “Brahmin Business Summit” organised by the Brahmin community at Adalaj on January 3-5, 2020, where the primary aim will be to provide jobs to an estimated 10,000 youths from the community.

While Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, his Deputy Nitin Patel and other members of the cabinet are expected to participate on the first day of the summit, at an open ground near TriMandir in Gandhinagar, leaders from the Congress party including Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Chavda, are expected to attend the summit on the second day.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra are also scheduled to participate during the three-day summit. “Uttar Pradesh Governor and former Gujarat Chief Minsiter Anandiben Patel had earlier sent her consent for the event. Now she has refused, saying that she has engagements in UP,” said Kamlesh Vyas, the media convener of the event.

Interestingly, this Brahmin Business Summit will be coinciding with the three-day Patidar Business summit to be held during the same period. One of the aims of the latter is also to provide jobs to the youths from the Patidar community.

At the Brahmin Business Summit organised by the Samast Gujarat Brahmsamaj, 200 industralists will set up stalls where jobs will be provided to an estimated 10,000 youths. In the first edition of the Brahmin Business summit organised at Mahatma Mandir in April 2018, jobs were provided to 4,200 youths.

The upcoming event will be spread over an 3.5 lakh square metres and also feature B2B (business-to-business) and B2C (business-to-consumer) meetings.

In the first edition of Brahmin Business Summit, Gujarat Speaker Rajendra Trivedi had kicked up a storm after he described BR Ambedkar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “Brahmins”. Trivedi is also invited for the second edition of the summit.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App