Governor to meet Amit Shah in Delhi today, talk law & order

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday where he will apprise him of the “various issues that are relevant and critical to governance” in Bengal. The meeting comes ahead of the elections to around 108 civic bodies in the state.

This will be the first meeting between the two after Dhankhar assumed charge as the Governor of Bengal. The meeting also comes within a week of Shah’s visit to Kolkata, where at a rally he had expressed “anguish” over the law-and-order situation in the state.

“I am going to Delhi this evening. I take it as an important meeting. It will give me an opportunity to convey my thoughts, update the Union Home Minister on various issues of governance, which I noticed over seven months either by my visits in Kolkata and outside and by inputs otherwise.

My interaction will centre around my constitutional obligations in this important state,” Dhankhar told reporters on Thursday after meeting ailing Indian footballer P K Banerjee at a Kolkata hospital.

Sources said the Governor is likely to talk about the law and order situation in the state and the upcoming civic polls, which according to him should provide a “level-playing field for all.”

A statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said that the meeting will take place at the initiative of the Governor.

“Dhankhar has indicated that he has by now been in office for over seven months. During this period he has been able to get updates from various quarters as regards critical issues of governance in the State. He has also felt the pulse of the people. In the meeting, welfare of the people of Bengal would be uppermost in his mind,” the statement said.

Dhankhar has time and again expressed concern over the “worsening law-and-order situation” in the state. He has called for a violence-free civic poll.

He said that he would try to objectively apprise Shah of the ground reality with respect to various facets of governance.

Meanwhile, the TMC leadership declined to comment on the meeting, but said that those who are expressing concern over the law-and-order situation in the state should first take care of Delhi where communal riots have left 42 people dead.

