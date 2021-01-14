Maharashtra Governor to attend event to launch donation collection drive for Ram temple

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will remain present at the Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan (donation collection drive) in Nagpur on January 15.

A press note issued by Niranjan Risaldar, Prachar Prasar Pramukh of the Abhiyan in Nagpur, stated, “Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will be present at the launch of the Abhiyan, along with Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj, at the Poddareshwar Ram Mandir.”

Organised by Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Tirthakshetra Nyas, the donation collection drive for the Ram temple at Ayodhya is beginning simultaneously all over the country on January 15 and it will continue up to February 15.

The Governor arrived in Nagpur on Tuesday but his original programme didn’t include participation in the Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan

Programme publicity chief Risaldar told The Indian Express, “We met the Governor on Tuesday and requested his presence at the programme. He has agreed to attend it.”

The Governor also altered his earlier tour programme to include Bhandara, where he visited the District Hospital, where 10 newborns died in a fire on January 9.

From there, he headed for the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, where he will stay for a safari on Thursday. On Friday, he will visit the Sanskrit University at Ramtek and on Saturday, he has two scheduled programmes at the Raj Bhavan here.