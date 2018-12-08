Governor taking decison against J&K’s interest, says Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday questioned the recent decisions taken by Governor Satya Pal Malik-led administration, which she said were “encroaching the democratic space” and were “against the interest of the state”.

“In recent months, since Governor’s rule was imposed in the state, several decisions have been taken and orders have been passed that are against the interest of the state,” the PDP chief said.

Referring to the Governor-led administration’s proposal to give Ladakh the status of a division, Mehbooba said PDP would be “forced to agitate against this”. She also demanded status of division for Pir Panjal and Chenab Valley.

Raising concerns over the decision taken by the Governor-led SAC to turn J&K Bank to a public sector undertaking, and the proposal for procedural changes in granting state subject certificates, she said, “…why is he (Malik) encroaching the democratic space?”