Governor says JU violence reflects law and order of Bengal, TMC says he went to help BJP

As Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar reached Jadavpur University campus on Thursday evening to rescue Union Minister Babul Supriyo and said that the violence on the campus was a “serious reflection on the law and order of the state”, the ruling TMC said that it was most “unfortunate and shocking” that the head of the state took the step “without informing the elected government”.

In a statement, TMC general secretary Partha Chatterjee said, “This is most unfortunate and shocking that our Governor, the custodian of the Constitution of the state, without informing the elected government went to the so called rescue of the BJP leader from Jadavpur University. Even BJP leader Babul Supriyo went there to attend the BJP students’ wing programme without informing the government.”

Chatterjee added that the Governor did not even listen to the Chief Minister who requested him not to go. “Some unfortunate incident happened between BJP students’ wing and (other) JU students. The state police were waiting outside the university, but were unable to enter in the absence of any communication from the V-C (Vice-Chancellor). Hon’ble Governor… on his way, rang up the CM. The CM requested him several times that the Governor being the constitutional head need not go there at the moment. The CM requested him to give the government some time to solve the issue peacefully. But the Governor went there to help BJP,” Chatterjee said.

The TMC leader also slammed him for commenting on law and order situation of the state. “Before going there, he released two press statements. I quote ‘this is a very serious reflection on the law and order in the state’. He of course did not offer any comment on the vandalism by the BJP and ABVP goons on the campus. We strongly oppose his political views. Neither TMCP (Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad, TMC’s students’ wing), nor police are involved in the incident. It is absolutely with the BJP and Left union students,” he said. “The state police facilitated taking the BJP leader and Governor out of the troubled spot,” he added.

A statement issued from Raj Bhavan said, “With respect to the gherao of Union Minister Babul Supriyo by a section of students, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has taken a very serious view and has spoken to Chief Secretary Malay Kumar De, who has indicated that a prompt direction is being issued to the Commissioner of Police earlier.” Dhankhar, according to the statement, “spoke to the V-C and indicated that it was improper for him not to have taken prompt steps…. The Governor takes the incident very seriously as it involves unlawful detention of a Union Minister and a very serious reflection on the law and order of the state…”