Governor Satya Pal Malik reviews J-K security situation as Centre modifies Article 370

On a day when the Centre scrapped the special status provided to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, Governor Satya Pal Malik was briefed about the security situation within the state and along the international border.

An official spokesperson said that GOC-in-C Northern Command Lt Gen Ranbir Singh along with General Officer Commanding of 15 Corps Lt General KJS Dhillon met Governor at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar and briefed him about the internal and external security management. They also apprised him of the status of preparedness for meeting any unforeseen situation arising here, the spokesperson said.

The governor stressed on real-time coordination between security forces and agencies involved in securing the safety of the people and territorial integrity of the state.

In the evening, he also reviewed prevailing security and law and order scenario in the state during his meeting with advisors K Vijay Kumar, K K Sharma, K Skandan, and Farooq Khan, besides Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam.

K.Vijay Kumar, K. Skandan, and Farooq Khan, who returned from Jammu after taking stock of the essential services and briefed Governor about the adequacy of essential supplies and delivery of various public services to the people including electricity, water supply and health care services in both the Kashmir and Jammu regions.

Governor stressed the need for ensuring the safety of the general public and advised his Administration to give due consideration to the genuine needs of people in the current scenario.

Subrahmanyam informed Governor that there is no dearth of essential commodities in the Valley and there is sufficient stocking of the same for over 3 months.

While reviewing the law and order situation and preparedness of the government machinery, Governor emphasised on the need for constant alertness, preparedness and synergy among various departments and agencies to enable dealing with the emerging situation in a coordinated and effective manner.

Malik reiterated the need to constantly maintain a close watch on the ground situation and underlined the importance of sustained efforts to bring peace and harmony in the society for the overall benefit of people. Meanwhile, he also appealed to the public and leaders of various social, religious and political organisations to cooperate with the Government machinery in the maintenance of law and order in the State.