Reply to Governor’s queries sent, she must now clear reservation amendment bills: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel told media persons Sunday that his government has sent its reply to all the 10 questions Governor Anusuiya Uikey posed while refusing to give her assent to reservation amendment bills passed in the Assembly earlier this month.

“We have sent a reply to the Governor even though such an arrangement is not there in the Constitution. She should have taken replies from the departments concerned. But the reply has been sent. Now she should sign (the bills). She had said she will not sign till she gets answers but now answers have been sent so she must now sign (the bills),” Baghel said.

When contacted, an official in the Governor’s House in Raipur told Indian Express that Uikey is in Bilaspur and will return Sunday evening, after which a statement on the issue can be expected from her.

On December 2, the Chhattisgarh Assembly passed two amendment bills related to reservations in government jobs and educational institutions, taking the quantum of quota in the state to 76 per cent. However, Governor Uikey refused to sign the bills and asked the state government to reply to her questions.

Baghel had tabled the Chhattisgarh Public Service (Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes Reservation) Amendment Bill and Chhattisgarh Educational Institutions (Reservation in Admission) Amendment Bill. As per the bills, the Scheduled Tribes will get a quota of 32 per cent, Other Backward Classes 27 per cent, and Scheduled Caste 13 per cent, while 4 per cent has been provisioned for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in public employment and admissions in educational institutions.

The 10 questions put by Uikey to the Baghel government are:

1. Did the government collate quantitative data on Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe populations before preparing the bills and if they did, please give a copy.

Advertisement

2. The cumulative reservation limit for government jobs is 50 per cent and can be increased in rarest cases. So, has any study been done on this? If yes, provide it.

3. Just in September this year, the Chhattisgarh High Court refused to increase reservation to 58 per cent citing it as unconstitutional. Within two and a half months, the bills are being passed again, so what data do you have on exceptional circumstances that have risen for passing the bills?

4. Give data on how SCs and STs are deprived of social, economic, and educational growth in our state?

Advertisement

5. Was any committee formed to decide on the reservation? If yes, submit the report of the committee.

6. A quantifiable commission report was made by the government in this regard and presented before the council of ministers but I have not been given a copy of it. Provide it.

7. Please provide an opinion given by the government’s law and legal department on the bills.

8. Is there a provision in the law to give reservation to the Economically Weaker Section?

9. Why are the present sanctioned posts in government jobs for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes not getting filled?

Advertisement

10. As per the Constitution, the efficiency of administration has to be maintained while giving reservations. Is any report made in this regard to prove that the efficiency of government will be maintained?

(With inputs from PTI)