Governor promulgates ordinance for Tamil Nadu govt to take over Jayalalithaa’s residence

Veda Nilaya was bought by Jayalalithaa’s mother and film actor Sandhya in 1967. (Express photo) Veda Nilaya was bought by Jayalalithaa’s mother and film actor Sandhya in 1967. (Express photo)

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit Friday promulgated an ordinance for the state government to temporarily take possession of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s residence ”Veda Nilayam” and movable items such as furniture, books, jewels, etc for making long term arrangements to convert the residence into a memorial.

In August 2017, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy announced the conversion of Veda Nilayam into a memorial and said it will be in remembrance of AIADMK supremo late Jayalalithaa’s achievements and sacrifices for the people of Tamil Nadu.

As per the order on Friday, an administrative sanction was given by the Tamil Nadu Development and Information Department on October 5 in 2017 for the acquisition of Veda Nilayam located in Poes Garden, Chennai. The action had been initiated to acquire the land and building. The preliminary notification was published on June 28, 2019, and therefore a declaration has been published on May 6, 2020.

As per the statement, the foundation will have Chief Minister Edappadi as the chairperson, Deputy Chief Minister O.Pannerselvam and Minister for Information and Publicity Kadambur Raju, and other government officials as members and the director of Information and Public Relations as member secretary.

“The foundation will take necessary steps to maintain the ‘Veda Nilayam’ and take necessary steps for the maintenance, upkeep and safety of all movable properties therin,” the statement read.

On May 6, the Tamil Nadu government issued a public notice to acquire Veda Nilayam. The Chennai Collector issued the notification under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. “The project does not involve any displacement of families/relocation,” the notification read.

It further stated there are no Project Affected Families (PAF) and hence there is no question of relocation, resettlement and rehabilitation.

As per the notification, the land classified as ‘Ryotwari Mannai Quit Rent’, is a three-storeyed building (ground+two floors). The land has five coconut trees, five banana trees, two mango trees, and a jackfruit tree. It added that the legal heir of the property is yet to be ascertained.

Apart from this, an enormous memorial resembling a ‘Phoenix’ is been built at a cost of 50.8 crore rupees for Jayalalithaa on Chennai’s Marina Beach where she was laid to rest.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.