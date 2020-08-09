Governor Jagdeep Dhankar writes to Amit Mitra, seeks details of Bengal business summit

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. (File) West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. (File)

In a fresh move, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has written a letter to state Finance Minister Amit Mitra seeking details of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) since 2016. The summit, an annual event, is held to bring investment to the state and generating jobs.

Earlier, the Governor had sought details of the summit from the state government but received no replies.

Besides the letter, dated August 6, Dhankhar on Saturday tweeted: “As the information sought as regards to BENGAL GLOBAL BUSINESS SUMMIT from ACS finance @MamataOfficial has not been forthcoming, have sought the same from Finance Minister Amit Mitra. Finance Minister should be proud to share achievements. Why hide it from Governor?”

He said delay implied hiding of information and added that he was confident that Mitra would promptly reveal accurate facts. “…what is sought to be hidden is always big news. Orchestrated statements and advertisements have to be on firm fact foundation — something missing @MamataOfficial,” he tweeted.

In his letter, the Governor sought details of year-wise money spent on organising the event since 2016 when it was first held. He also sought names of agency or agencies, through which payments had been made.

He also asked for details of achievements in each summit as regards to actual investment made and jobs created.

On August 2, Dhankhar in a series of tweets expressed concern about fiscal irregularities. He said there was assertion that the investment generated on the ground was less than the spending in organising the summits annually. He asked the additional chief secretary (finance) to furnish details.

Reacting to the Dhankhar’s demands, senior TMC leader and Lok Sabha MP Sougata Roy said, “We really do not understand why the Governor is asking for the details, when all details are available. If he can read Budget documents, he should read industry department’s Budget document, where all details are available.”

Differences between the Raj Bhavan and state government became evident over several issues, including passing of Bills in state Assembly, education sector as well as law and order situation in the state.

The Governor has sought information on a host of issues from the state government and CM Mamata Banerjee. On the other hand, during a recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Banerjee without taking any name said some people in constitutional positions were continuously disturbing the state.

