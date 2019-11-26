Governor has violated Constitution, parliamentary democracy: Justice Sawant

With the Supreme Court likely to take a decision Tuesday on the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine’s request for an immediate floor test in Maharashtra, former apex court judge and constitutional experts have raised questions over the conduct of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in the political developments since the results of the Assembly elections were announced on October 24.

Advertising

“Whatever is happening currently in Maharashtra is highly unconstitutional. From the appointment of chief minister and deputy chief minister and their bid to form the government, this is not the constitutional route. Even when the Assembly term expired, the appointment of the caretaker chief minister was also unconstitutional. The governor should not have been a party to these unconstitutional happenings… The MLAs first have to take oath, only then the Assembly takes birth and subsequently the government is formed,” said Justice (retd) P B Sawant, a former Supreme Court judge.

Stating that a Governor is under oath to uphold the Constitution, the former judge said: “In this case, the governor has clearly violated the Constitution and the principles of parliamentary democracy. He has failed to maintain the dignity of the august office.”

On Saturday, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were administered oath by Governor Koshyari in a “hush-hush” oath-taking ceremony, which the NCP described as “chori chori chupke chupke ceremony”.

Advertising

Justice Sawant said: “Governor is the head of the state and he can’t behave like a leader of the ruling party…”

Meanwhile, Constitutional expert Ulhas Bapat said after the removal of Ajit Pawar as the NCP’s legislature party leader, his whip won’t work in the floor test. “There is a general law that if one decision is superseded by another, the second one shall prevail,” said Bapat.

Bapat said since the NCP has appointed Jayant Patil as its legislature party leader, the “new leader’s whip will be valid”.

On disqualification of Ajit Pawar under anti-defection law if two-third of NCP’s total MLA in state didn’t follow him, legal experts said such a case has no precedent.

“… there are divergent views on what actually is the correct position,” said advocate Sushil Mancharkar.

Bapat said it was most likely that the Supreme Court will order a floor test in 24 to 48 hours. “In the recent Karnataka case, 24-hour period was given… I believe the apex court might give 24 or 48 hours to conduct the floor test,” Bapat said.