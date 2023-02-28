Punjab Governor vs AAP: Assembly summoned on March 3, SC disposes plea with an advise

Amid a tussle with the Aam Aadmi Party government over the budget session, the Supreme Court on Tuesday was informed that Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has summoned the state Assembly for the same on March 3.

While hearing the Punjab government’s plea against the Governor’s alleged refusal to summon the Assembly session, the apex court said that while the state government is duty-bound to provide information sought by the Governor, the latter is duty-bound to accept the Cabinet’s recommendations.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Governor, told the Bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud that as Purohit has convened the Assembly session on March 3, the state government’s plea does not survive.

The court disposed of the plea with the advise that Constitutional discourse has to be conducted with a sense of decorum and mature statesmanship, particularly in “the context of the constitutional dialogue between functionaries”.

“Political differences in a democratic polity are acceptable and have to be worked out with a sense of propriety without allowing the discourse to degenerate into a race to the bottom,” the Bench further observed.

Matters took a turn for the worse last week when Purohit indicated he was in no hurry to summon the Assembly’s Budget session, and also went on to remind Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann about his “derogatory” response to a letter from the Raj Bhavan. The letter in question had asked for an explanation of the process to select 36 government school principals for a training seminar held in Singapore.