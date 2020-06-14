Governor firing BJP arrows: Mahua Moitra; Jagdeep Dhankhar hits back

Mahua Moitra and Jagdeep Dhankhar. (File) Mahua Moitra and Jagdeep Dhankhar. (File)

A war of words between Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and TMC MP Mahua Moitra continued Saturday, a day after Moitra accused Dhankhar of “firing BJP arrows” following the emergence of a video on social media that showed unclaimed bodies at a city crematorium being dragged with a hook.

The video had caused a political row earlier in the week after the Governor wrote about it on Twitter. While Moitra accused Dhankhar of being partisan towards the BJP, the Governor claimed the MP was attacking him to “curry favour” with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

On Friday, Moitra retweeted a Kolkata Police post refuting the claim that the bodies were of Covid-19 victims. The corpses “were unclaimed/unidentified bodies from hospital morgue”, the police added.

“Governor WB back to firing BJP arrows at the state government, which is handling Covid, Amphan and migrant return smoothly all at once. A (rotten) apple never falls far from the tree,” the MP added.

Reacting to this on Saturday morning, Dhankhar tweeted, “After being in the firing line for letting corruption cat out by revealing Hydra headed corruption in panchayats — is now trying to curry favour @MamataOfficial [Chief Minister’s Twitter handle] by taking on the Governor. Not the only one in such state of helplessness. Sad and concerned at the captivity of these worthy leaders.”

He added, “Sharp well aimed arrows @MahuaMoitra against her own government were lethal and the rampant corruption issue in the state was prominently flagged — panchayat corruption took centre stage — reminding all about the ‘cut money’ syndrome stated to be all pervasive.”

In a recent video, Moitra was seen warning panchayat leaders in her constituency about corruption.

The parliamentarian was quick to respond, saying, “Uncleji — 3 points. BJP elevates leaders based on [the] amount of blood they have on hands. TMC rewards hard work. Your legal career wasn’t very luminous — at least try and keep the dignity of Raj Bhavan during tenure. 3. You can always contest next Rajasthan polls. Keep fit for that.”

Uncleji- 3 points:

1. BJP elevates leaders based on amount of blood they have on hands. TMC rewards hard work 2. Your legal career wasn’t very luminous – at least try & keep dignity of RajBhavan during

TMC leaders and the Governor have been at loggerheads ever since he was appointed to the post. Recently, after the Governor spoke of an alleged PDS scam during lockdown and questioned the manner in which the pandemic was being handled, state ministers and TMC leaders accused him of tarnishing the image of his chair, and speaking for the saffron party.

