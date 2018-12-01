Governor C Vidyasagar Rao signs Maratha reservation bill

Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao on Friday signed the Maratha reservation bill, which was passed unanimously by the state legislative assembly and council, thus paving the way forward for the government to enforce 16 per cent reservation to the Maratha.

Advertising

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday had tabled the bill. Last month, in a public meeting, he had said, “ There is no need for Maratha community to protest. Instead, they should get ready for celebrations on December 1.”

In an official statement, BJP said, “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has not only made promise to Marathas but also fulfilled it in a record time.”

The Marathas will be given the 16 per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions under the newly created independent and separate category – Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC).

At present, the reservation in the state is 52 per cent. The Maratha reservation of 16 per cent will take the total to 68 per cent.