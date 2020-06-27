Governor asks govt to speed up Amphan relief work

Jagdeep Dhankhar (Express) Jagdeep Dhankhar (Express)

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday asked the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government to expedite the distribution of relief materials to people affected in last month’s Cyclone Amphan, and ensure transparency in the process.

The Governor cited reports of political leaders interfering in the distribution of relief items, and misappropriating funds.

“Protests over corruption, nepotism and politicisation in Amphan relief distribution are rocking the state. Worrisome law and order scenario in East Midnapore, South and North 24 Parganas as BDO offices are being gheraoed,” Dhankhar tweeted.

The storm killed 86 people, and left behind a trail of destruction.

“Lip facade will not work. Officials @MamataOfficial [Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Twitter handle] must face consequences for such omission acts and abandonment of their work to political party. Officials must be booked for acts of omission and commission. Non entitled beneficiaries be penalized and benefit retrieved,” said the Governor.

Dhankhar’s comments came amid reports of angry villagers staging sit-ins in various districts, protesting irregularities in the disbursements of relief funds. Following an all-party meeting on Wednesday, the government said a committee comprising leaders of all major parties had been formed to review relief work.

