Government’s pro-active measures will boost economy: Gujarat BJP MPs

Ahmedabad West MP Kirit Solanki said that the recent announcement of “pro-active measures” by Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman will boost the economy.

Incentives such as zero budget farming, government’s assurance to bear the losses incurred by farmers in organic farming for two years, community farming and food parks will help farmers double their income, he added.

He was speaking at a press conference at BJP’s Ahmedabad city office in Khanpur. He was accompanied by MP from Ahmedabad East Hasmukh Patel.

Lauding the policies, he said, “The foreign direct investment will increase which will lead to new employment opportunities. All this will help increase the capital of companies thus reducing the burden of taking loan from banks. As a result, the banks will be able to invest more in the country’s infrastructure. This will not stop there but boost the economy in a way of reduced tax rates, increased capital with companies, more investment by companies, employment and development.”

On the urgent revival of government’s PSU, BSNL, Solanki attributed the “strong competition” among telecom regulators for the state of BSNL. “Earlier, when mobile phones were launched the calling rate was Rs 16, while at present it is negligible. Similar is the case with the mobile data. Today there is hardly anybody who doesn’t use a mobile phone. Likewise, earlier there were only two mobile manufacturing companies in India, but today we have the highest number of firms. The consumers and people will only benefit from this,” he said.

Approval of utilisation of corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds in government universities will boost the research work, Hasmukh Patel said, adding that a decline in rates of home and auto loans will benefit the middle class.

Citing figures, Solanki said that till August 2019, more than Rs 98 crore has been collected as GST.