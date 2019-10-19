‘Modi govt’s love for cow is only on paper’: Chidambaram jabs Centre over ‘declining cattle population’

Former union minister P Chidambaram Saturday said the Narendra Modi-led government’s love for the cows exists “only on paper”, claiming that the cattle population data shows a decline of six per cent between 2012 and 2019.

“Population of indigenous cattle declined by 6% between 2012 and 2019. Meaning, the Government’s love for the cow is only on paper. It does not translate into increased productivity or fertility,” read the tweet from Chidambaram’s handle.

He also presented two economic indicators, asking people to draw their own conclusions. “Over 50% of those asked said that the employment situation is presently worse. Over 30% said it will worsen. Meaning, the job crisis is acute,” Chidambaram tweeted.

The senior Congress leader, who is presently under the custody of Enforcement Directorate in connection with the INX media money laundering case, has asked his family members to tweet on his behalf as he remains under arrest.

The former finance minister has been targetting the Centre over poor performance in the economic indicators. “Imports are down by 13.9%, exports are down by 6.6%. Meaning, thousands of jobs are lost every month. 2. Bank credit declines by Rs. 80,000 crore in five months between March and August 2019. Meaning, there is practically no new investment,” Chidambaram had tweeted on Thursday.

Naming Chidambaram, son Karti and 12 others including former bureaucrats of the Ministry of Finance in a chargesheet on alleged corruption in the INX Media case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Friday had informed a Delhi court that Chidambaram, as Finance Minister, had “demanded illegal gratification… in the form of overseas payoffs for himself” and guarantees for “the business

Arrested by the CBI on August 21, Chidambaram has been in custody since September 5. He has denied ED claims of bank accounts or properties abroad.