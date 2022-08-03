scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

In a statement, Union I-T minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 was deliberated in great detail by the Joint Committee of Parliament. 81 amendments were proposed and 12 recommendations were made towards comprehensive legal framework on digital ecosystem."

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 3, 2022 5:29:38 pm
ashwini vaishnawUnion Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Express archive photo)

Union Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Wednesday withdrew the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019.

In a statement, Vaishnaw said, “The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 was deliberated in great detail by the Joint Committee of Parliament. 81 amendments were proposed and 12 recommendations were made towards comprehensive legal framework on digital ecosystem. Considering the report of the JCP, a comprehensive legal framework is being worked upon. Hence, in the circumstances, it is proposed to withdraw ‘The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019’ and present a new bill that fits into the comprehensive legal framework.”

While a data protection law has been under consideration for several years, the current Bill had alarmed big tech companies. Civil society groups had also criticised the open-ended exceptions given to the government in the Bill, allowing for surveillance.

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 05:06:41 pm
