Government will provide jobs to 9 lakh tribal families says Gujarat Forest Minister Ganpat Vasava

The government will provide job opportunities to nine lakh tribal families under the second phase of Van Bandhu Kalyan Yojana, which was announced in the state budget earlier this month, said Gujarat Forest Minister Ganpat Vasava Tuesday (Source: Twitter/Ganpat Vasava)

The government will provide job opportunities to nine lakh tribal families under the second phase of Van Bandhu Kalyan Yojana, which was announced in the state budget earlier this month, said Gujarat Forest Minister Ganpat Vasava Tuesday.

Speaking in the Assembly about the second phase of Van Bandhu Kalyan Yojana — a scheme launched by former chief minister Narendra Modi in 2007 — the minister said Rs 1 lakh will be spent in the next five years. “Under Van Bandhu Kalyan Yojana-2, employment opportunities for nine lakh tribal families will be created,” Vasava said.



Pointing to the Rs 2,656 crore provisions made for the scheduled tribes department for the year 2021-22, the minister said that in all the talukas with predominantly tribal population, English medium schools and high secondary schools offering science stream will be started. Apart from this, the government will also build “school of excellence” in all tribal districts where 50,000 tribal students can stay, dine and study, free-of-cost.

The minister also promised to build medical colleges, engineering colleges, polytechnics and nursing colleges in all the tribal districts. He also promised 240 new primary health care centres, blood banks in every tribal district and piped water connectivity to all the tribal families living in 14 districts of the state.



The minister also told the House that BJP had won big time in tribal areas which were earlier controlled by the Congress. “In the recent local body elections, BJP emerged victorious in 14 district panchayats in tribal areas and in 51 of the total 53 taluka panchayats,” said Vasava. Congress won in only Songadh and Vyara talukas, the minister said.