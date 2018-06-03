Government will maintain law and order at any cost, says Manohar Lal Khattar

Chief Miniser Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar.(Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Chief Miniser Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar.(Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said in a democracy, everyone has the right to raise their voice in a peaceful manner, but the government would maintain law and order in the state at any cost.

His remarks came after Jat community members in the state threatened to oppose programmes attended by the chief minister and his ministers for not implementing quota in government jobs and education and not withdrawing cases filed in connection with the 2016 quota stir.

“In a democracy, everyone has the right to raise his voice. But no one can obstruct others from having their say. The state government would maintain law and order at any cost and in every given situation,” he said. At a Jat Mahasabha organised in Jassia village in Rohtak district, the All-India Jat Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti announced yesterday that it will hold dharnas from August 16 wherever Khattar or his ministers attend public programmes in the state.

Khattar told reporters here that the Jat reservation issue is already in the courts and the government has already passed the Jat Reservation Bill. “All parties concerned to the issue should also plead the case through their lawyers. We have to fight this together so that we can achieve the desired results,” he said. “The state government compensated those who suffered during the Jat agitation within one month. Jobs have also been given to the dependents of those who lost their lives in the violence that followed. Now, no issue is pending,” he added.

The Jat Mahasabha was organised in the wake of the state government’s submission in the Punjab and Haryana High Court last month that it would not withdraw cases related to the 2016 Jat agitation. The government had given permission for the withdrawal of 407 cases.

A total of 2,100 cases pertaining to arson and violence were registered in connection with the February 2016 agitation. Thirty people died and several were injured during the agitation.

