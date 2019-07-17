Centre will identify illegal immigrants and deport them: Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday told the Rajya Sabha that the Centre will identify illegal immigrants staying in any part of the country and deport them as per international law.

“It is a very good question. The National Register of Citizens (NRC) is part of the Assam Accord and was also in (BJP’s) election manifesto based on which the government has come to power. The government will identify illegal immigrants living on every inch of the country’s soil and will deport them as per the international law,” Shah said while responding to a query by a Samajwadi Party (SP) member Javed Ali Khan on whether NRC will be implemented in other states.

The NRC is currently being updated under the supervision of the Supreme Court in Assam and July 31 has been set as the deadline for the final publication of the registered data.

On Tuesday, the Centre and the Assam government had moved the Supreme Court seeking 20 per cent sample re-verification of names included in the final draft of the NRC in the districts bordering Bangladesh, and also sought an extension of the July 31 deadline set by the court for publishing the final NRC.

Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs, said that the Centre has received many representations for extending the NRC deadline in the state. He added that a petition signed by about 25 lakh applicants submitted to the Centre and the President demanded an extension to correct anomalies.

The minister said that the government has requested an extension of the deadline since many genuine names had been left out and many bogus names had been registered.

Rai asserted that the government’s intention is to ensure no genuine citizen is left out of the NRC. “There will be some delay but the NRC will be implemented properly without any faults,” he added.

Responding to a query on the number of Rohingya Muslims in the country, Rai said, “We don’t have an accurate data. They are spread across the country. Some of them have gone back to Bangladesh. We will get the data soon.”

The government’s intention is to ensure no illegal immigrant is registered under the NRC, Rai said. He further said that foreigner tribunals have been set up to curb illegal stay of foreigners in the country.