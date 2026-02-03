Govt negotiates for FTAs only after safeguarding interests of Indian agriculture: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is yet to make an official statement about the India-US trade deal.

Written by: Harikishan Sharma
3 min readUpdated: Feb 3, 2026 05:14 PM IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan FTAAdequate safeguards are built in to protect sensitive sectors such as agriculture and dairy from unfair competition, said Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File photo).
Make us preferred source on Google

The government undertakes negotiations for Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) only after carefully safeguarding the interests of Indian agriculture, allied sectors and farmers, including small and marginal farmers, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told Lok Sabha Tuesday.

In a written reply to a starred question in Lok Sabha, Chouhan said, “India is a net agricultural exporter. Government undertakes negotiations for FTAs only after carefully safeguarding the interests of Indian agriculture, allied sectors and farmers, including small and marginal farmers. Adequate safeguards are built in to protect sensitive sectors such as agriculture and dairy from unfair competition.”

Chouhan’s reply came in response to the question asked by Congress member Rajmohan Unnithan, who asked him whether the government has assessed concerns of farmers’ organisations that proposed free trade agreements, including with the United States, may adversely affect Indian agriculture and the dairy sector by exposing small and marginal farmers, particularly in Kerala, in places like Kasaragod, to unfair competition.

Chouhan has yet to issue an official statement on US President Donald Trump’s announcement regarding the India-US trade deal.

Also Read | US farm exports to India have been surging even with no trade deal

On the question regarding the non-fulfilment of assurance to farmers, Chouhan said, “Issues relating to farmers are addressed proactively and expeditiously by the government to ensure their socio-economic well-being. After the repeal of the three farm laws in 2021, the government held seven rounds of discussions in two phases with Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) at the level of the Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister.” He said the first discussion was held on February 8, 2024. Subsequent discussions were held on 12, 15, and 18 February 12, 15, and 18, the same year, as well as on February 14 and 22 in 2025, and on March 19 in 2025.

“Through sustained dialogue, most of the issues, such as, issues relating to the Electricity Amendment Bill; setting up of national commissions for chilli, turmeric and other spices; rights of tribal communities over water, forest and land under the Fifth Schedule; stricter punishment for manufacture of fake/spurious seeds, fertilisers and pesticides; and rationalisation of penal provisions related to paddy-straw burning etc. have been addressed,” he said.

On Monday, Trump announced a major breakthrough in India–US trade negotiations, stating that India has agreed to purchase USD 500 billion worth of US energy, agricultural products, coal, and other commodities under the proposed trade deal. Subsequently, US Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins noted that the agreement would expand access for American farm products in the Indian market and help reduce the US agricultural trade deficit with India, which stood at USD 1.3 billion in 2024.

Harikishan Sharma
Harikishan Sharma
facebook
twitter

Harikishan Sharma, Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express' National Bureau, specializes in reporting on governance, policy, and data. He covers the Prime Minister’s Office and pivotal central ministries, such as the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Ministry of Cooperation, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Rural Development, and Ministry of Jal Shakti. His work primarily revolves around reporting and policy analysis. In addition to this, he authors a weekly column titled "STATE-ISTICALLY SPEAKING," which is prominently featured on The Indian Express website. In this column, he immerses readers in narratives deeply rooted in socio-economic, political, and electoral data, providing insightful perspectives on these critical aspects of governance and society. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Lok Sabha, Opposition members, suspension,
8 Oppn members suspended from LS for 'shouting slogans and tearing up papers'
Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Release Live Updates
Dhurandhar The Revenge teaser: Ranveer Singh's Hamza takes over as Shere Baloch, sequel explores his life as Jaskirat Singh Rangi
old woman sell bracelet mumbai local
89-year-old woman sells handmade bracelets on Mumbai local trains to 'pay her family for staying with them'
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement