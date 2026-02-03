Govt negotiates for FTAs only after safeguarding interests of Indian agriculture: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Adequate safeguards are built in to protect sensitive sectors such as agriculture and dairy from unfair competition, said Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File photo).

The government undertakes negotiations for Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) only after carefully safeguarding the interests of Indian agriculture, allied sectors and farmers, including small and marginal farmers, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told Lok Sabha Tuesday.

In a written reply to a starred question in Lok Sabha, Chouhan said, “India is a net agricultural exporter. Government undertakes negotiations for FTAs only after carefully safeguarding the interests of Indian agriculture, allied sectors and farmers, including small and marginal farmers. Adequate safeguards are built in to protect sensitive sectors such as agriculture and dairy from unfair competition.”

Chouhan’s reply came in response to the question asked by Congress member Rajmohan Unnithan, who asked him whether the government has assessed concerns of farmers’ organisations that proposed free trade agreements, including with the United States, may adversely affect Indian agriculture and the dairy sector by exposing small and marginal farmers, particularly in Kerala, in places like Kasaragod, to unfair competition.