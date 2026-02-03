Govt negotiates for FTAs only after safeguarding interests of Indian agriculture: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The government undertakes negotiations for Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) only after carefully safeguarding the interests of Indian agriculture, allied sectors and farmers, including small and marginal farmers, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told Lok Sabha Tuesday.
In a written reply to a starred question in Lok Sabha, Chouhan said, “India is a net agricultural exporter. Government undertakes negotiations for FTAs only after carefully safeguarding the interests of Indian agriculture, allied sectors and farmers, including small and marginal farmers. Adequate safeguards are built in to protect sensitive sectors such as agriculture and dairy from unfair competition.”
Chouhan’s reply came in response to the question asked by Congress member Rajmohan Unnithan, who asked him whether the government has assessed concerns of farmers’ organisations that proposed free trade agreements, including with the United States, may adversely affect Indian agriculture and the dairy sector by exposing small and marginal farmers, particularly in Kerala, in places like Kasaragod, to unfair competition.
Chouhan has yet to issue an official statement on US President Donald Trump’s announcement regarding the India-US trade deal.
On the question regarding the non-fulfilment of assurance to farmers, Chouhan said, “Issues relating to farmers are addressed proactively and expeditiously by the government to ensure their socio-economic well-being. After the repeal of the three farm laws in 2021, the government held seven rounds of discussions in two phases with Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) at the level of the Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister.” He said the first discussion was held on February 8, 2024. Subsequent discussions were held on 12, 15, and 18 February 12, 15, and 18, the same year, as well as on February 14 and 22 in 2025, and on March 19 in 2025.
“Through sustained dialogue, most of the issues, such as, issues relating to the Electricity Amendment Bill; setting up of national commissions for chilli, turmeric and other spices; rights of tribal communities over water, forest and land under the Fifth Schedule; stricter punishment for manufacture of fake/spurious seeds, fertilisers and pesticides; and rationalisation of penal provisions related to paddy-straw burning etc. have been addressed,” he said.
On Monday, Trump announced a major breakthrough in India–US trade negotiations, stating that India has agreed to purchase USD 500 billion worth of US energy, agricultural products, coal, and other commodities under the proposed trade deal. Subsequently, US Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins noted that the agreement would expand access for American farm products in the Indian market and help reduce the US agricultural trade deficit with India, which stood at USD 1.3 billion in 2024.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Indian YouTuber Arun Panwar triggered outrage after his wedding video showed him accepting around Rs 71 lakh in cash and 21 tolas of gold as “daan" or gift during a ceremony. Although the wedding took place in late 2025, the video has recently gained attention on social media.