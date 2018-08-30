Government to launch registry of sex offenders next month

According to NCRB data, as many as 38,947 rape cases were registered in 2016, against 34,651 in 2015. (Representational image) According to NCRB data, as many as 38,947 rape cases were registered in 2016, against 34,651 in 2015. (Representational image)

With an aim to name and shame those involved in crimes against women, a national registry of sex offenders will be launched next month, officials said.

The move comes in the backdrop of a nearly three per cent increase in crimes against women, and a 12 per cent rise in rapes in 2016, as compared to 2015.

“The national registry of crimes against women will be launched next month. The records are being sourced from the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS),” a senior Union Home Ministry official said.

The National Crime Records Bureau will be the nodal agency to maintain the registry. It will help law enforcement agencies to identify repeat offenders, while people, too, would be aware of those involved in crimes that are sexual in nature, the official said.

According to NCRB data, as many as 38,947 rape cases were registered in 2016, against 34,651 in 2015.

