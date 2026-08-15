Government to launch Reform Utsav to capture citizen suggestions

2 min readNew DelhiAug 15, 2026 05:50 AM IST
The Union government plans to launch a three-month campaign — Reform Utsav — with the aim of capturing “citizen voice” and effecting reforms, The Indian Express has learned.
The two key objectives of the initiative, expected to be launched on October 2 (the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi), are to institutionalise reforms through citizen participation and build a responsive reform pipeline, a source said.
The “end goal” of the campaign is that “citizen voice is captured as a suggestion, converted into an actionable reform and, finally, implemented or progressed on a committed roadmap”, sources said.
The seed of the initiative came about amidst the students’ protest over the NEET paper leak which ultimately led to the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
As per sources, the proposed Reform Utsav campaign will have three levels: Jan Manthan (discover), Vimarsh (deliberate), and Samadhan and Sankalp Siddhi (resolution).
The first level (discover) will commence on October 2 and continue for a month. During this period, citizens can give their suggestions through a designated portal. Several outreach activities, including public meetings and webinars, will also be organised.
Once suggestions are in, AI will be used to sort them. In addition, a multilingual call centre may also be established.
Story continues below this ad
During the second level (deliberate), the identification of ‘quick win’ reforms and roadmap for structural reforms will be undertaken. Finally, in the third level, the coordination committee will review the progress on a bi-weekly basis, sources said.
Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan will head the coordination committee for the proposed initiative. He has been holding meetings with chief secretaries so that state-level bodies can be formed and nodal officers identified.