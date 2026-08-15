Government to launch Reform Utsav to capture citizen suggestions

Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan will head the coordination committee for the proposed initiative. He has been holding meetings with chief secretaries so that state-level bodies can be formed and nodal officers identified.

The Union government plans to launch a three-month campaign — Reform Utsav — with the aim of capturing “citizen voice” and effecting reforms, The Indian Express has learned.

The two key objectives of the initiative, expected to be launched on October 2 (the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi), are to institutionalise reforms through citizen participation and build a responsive reform pipeline, a source said.

The “end goal” of the campaign is that “citizen voice is captured as a suggestion, converted into an actionable reform and, finally, implemented or progressed on a committed roadmap”, sources said.

The seed of the initiative came about amidst the students’ protest over the NEET paper leak which ultimately led to the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.