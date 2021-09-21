Govt sets ball rolling for textbook revision, sets up committee to draft new National Curriculum Framework

The Centre Tuesday initiated the process to revise NCERT textbooks by setting up a National Steering Committee for drafting the guiding document that will inform the changes in the school curriculum.

The 12-member committee, which has a three-year term, will be headed by former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan, who also headed the drafting committee of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The document, known as the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), was last prepared in 2005. The NCF lays down broad guidelines for school syllabus and textbooks.

Last September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that school students will study under a new curriculum drawn from the NEP by 2022. In a statement Tuesday, the Union Ministry of Education said that the NCF will be drafted “as per the perspectives of the NEP”.

“As per the perspectives of the NEP 2020, the Committee will develop four National Curriculum Frameworks- i.e., the National Curriculum Framework for School Education, National Curriculum for Early Care and Education, National Curriculum Framework for Teacher Education and National Curriculum Framework for Adult Education,” the statement detailing the terms of references of the committee said.

Traditionally, the state governments also follow the NCF in revising their respective school curriculum by involving the State Councils of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) which draw up the State Curriculum Frameworks (SCF). The newly constituted NCF has also been directed to draw inputs from the SCFs.