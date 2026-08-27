Government starts retail sale of onions at Rs 35 per kg

The government has started retail sales of onions at Rs 35 per kg (File Photo)

THE Centre on Thursday began retail sale of onions at Rs 35 per kg from the government’s buffer stock.

The onions will be sold through mobile vans and stores of two cooperatives — National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) and National Consumer Cooperative Federation of India Ltd (NCCF).

Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare flagged off mobile vans of NCCF and NAFED from Krishi Bhawan on Thursday.

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Speaking on the occasion, Khare said there is sufficient production and availability of onions. However, in order to stabilise the price volatility of onions, owing to festive demand, the government has taken proactive measures to cool the prices down, she said.