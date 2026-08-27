Government starts retail sale of onions at Rs 35 per kg

THE Centre on Thursday began retail sale of onions at Rs 35 per kg from the government’s buffer stock.
The onions will be sold through mobile vans and stores of two cooperatives — National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) and National Consumer Cooperative Federation of India Ltd (NCCF).
Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare flagged off mobile vans of NCCF and NAFED from Krishi Bhawan on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, Khare said there is sufficient production and availability of onions. However, in order to stabilise the price volatility of onions, owing to festive demand, the government has taken proactive measures to cool the prices down, she said.
The retail sale through 9 stores of NCCF, 13 stores of NAFED, 100 stores of Kendriya Bhandar, 40 mobile vans of NCCF and 39 mobile vans of NAFED has started with effect from August 27, as per the Department of Consumer Affairs.
“The intervention is being undertaken in response to prevailing market conditions and is aimed at improving consumer access, moderating price pressures and ensuring that adequate quantities of onions remain available in the market,” the Department said in a statement.
“The Kanda Express initiative has strengthened the government’s logistics response by facilitating the movement of buffer onions from producing regions to major consumption centres. During 2024-25, nearly 12,000 MT of buffer onions were transported through 14 railway rakes to five cities. The initiative witnessed a major expansion in 2025-26, with 86 railway rakes transporting around 88,000 MT of onions to 16 cities across the country,” it said.
“For the ongoing intervention, onions are being moved through both rail and road networks. The Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) has also been brought into the mechanism to support scientific storage and efficient distribution of buffer onions,” it said.