Government starts preliminary work on constituting Ayodhya temple trust

Two days after the Supreme Court ruled that the entire disputed site in Ayodhya be handed over to a trust to be constituted for construction of a Ram temple, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) began work on forming a trust.

Sources said a team of bureaucrats is reading the judgment in detail: “The work has already begun. But first we need to read the entire judgment thoroughly. We need to look at the technicalities that the Supreme Court has spelt out in its judgement about the formation of this trust and the possibilities before us. Only then, from the available choices, a decision will be taken on formation of the trust. We have three months to achieve this,” a Home Ministry official said.

Sources said the MHA will also take legal opinion from the Ministry of Law and the Attorney General. The possibility of another ministry, such as the Ministry of Culture, being involved cannot be ruled out, the sources said.

On Saturday, a Bench of the Supreme Court overturned the September 30, 2010 judgment of the Allahabad High Court which had ordered three-way division of the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site between the Nirmohi Akhara sect, the deity Ramlalla Virajman and the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board.

It ruled that the entire disputed land be handed over to a trust to be constituted for construction of a Ram temple and that Muslims be given five acres of either the acquired land near the site or at “a suitable prominent place in Ayodhya” for building a mosque.

“Possession of the inner and outer courtyards shall be handed over to the Board of Trustees of the Trust or to the body so constituted. The Central Government will be at liberty to make suitable provisions in respect of the rest of the acquired land by handing it over to the Trust or body for management and development in terms of the scheme framed in accordance with the above directions,” the Bench said.

“Nirmohi Akhara’s claim to be a shebait stands rejected. However, having regard to the historical presence of Nirmohi Akhara at the disputed site… we direct that in framing the scheme, an appropriate role in the management would be assigned to the Nirmohi Akhara,” it said.