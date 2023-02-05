scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Advertisement

Government silence on Adani issue smacks of collusion: Congress

Jairam Ramesh alleged that the government has over the years misused agencies like the ED, CBI and the DRI to intimidate political opponents and punish business houses that do not fall in line with its cronies’ financial interests.

Jairam RameshCongress communication head Jairam Ramesh pointed out that the government had announced setting up of a multi-agency investigative group to monitor financial flows to and from offshore tax havens in the wake of the Panama Papers expose in April 2016.(File)
Listen to this article
Government silence on Adani issue smacks of collusion: Congress
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Stepping up its attack on the BJP government over allegations against the Adani group, the Congress on Sunday claimed that the Narendra Modi government’s “loud silence” over the issue “smacks of collusion”. The party said it will ask three questions to the Prime Minister everyday on the issue.

“How is it possible that one of India’s largest business groups, one that has been allowed to build monopolies in airports and seaports, could have escaped serious scrutiny for so long despite persistent allegations? Other business groups have been harassed and raided for much less. Was the Adani group essential to a dispensation that has profited from ‘anti-corruption’ rhetoric all of these years?,” Congress communication head Jairam Ramesh said.

He said the government had announced setting up of a multi-agency investigative group to monitor financial flows to and from offshore tax havens in the wake of the Panama Papers expose in April 2016.

Adani row |FM says no dent in macro, economy’s image; Sebi steps in as well

“Subsequently, at the G20 summit in Hangzhou, China on 5 September 2016, you stated: ‘We need to act to eliminate safe havens for economic offenders, track down and unconditionally extradite money launderers and break down the web of complex international regulations and excessive banking secrecy that hide the corrupt and their deeds.’ This leads to some questions that you and your government cannot hide from saying HAHK (Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun),” Ramesh said, addressing the Prime Minister.

“Vinod Adani, the brother of Gautam Adani, was named in the Panama Papers and the Pandora Papers as someone who operates offshore entities in the Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands. He is alleged to have engaged in ‘brazen stock manipulation’ and ‘accounting fraud’ via ‘a vast labyrinth of offshore shell entities’. You have spoken often about your sincerity and ‘niyat’ in fighting corruption and even subjected the nation to the heavy costs of demonetisation. What does the fact that a business entity you are well acquainted with faces serious allegations, tell us about the quality and sincerity of your investigations?,” he said.

Explained Economics |Everything you need to know about the Adani flagship

Ramesh alleged that the government has over the years misused agencies like the ED, CBI and the DRI to “intimidate political opponents and to punish business houses that do not fall in line with your cronies’ financial interests”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What Mayawati’s silence on Sidheeque Kappan case says
What Mayawati’s silence on Sidheeque Kappan case says
A prisoner in Pakistan: An IAF pilot’s tale of courage and fortitude
A prisoner in Pakistan: An IAF pilot’s tale of courage and fortitude
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company

“What action has been taken, if ever, to investigate the serious allegations made over the years against the Adani group? Is there any hope of a fair and impartial investigation under you?,” he said.

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 21:39 IST
Next Story

How Australia conquered the final frontier in 2004

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close