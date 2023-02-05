Government silence on Adani issue smacks of collusion: Congress

Stepping up its attack on the BJP government over allegations against the Adani group, the Congress on Sunday claimed that the Narendra Modi government’s “loud silence” over the issue “smacks of collusion”. The party said it will ask three questions to the Prime Minister everyday on the issue.

“How is it possible that one of India’s largest business groups, one that has been allowed to build monopolies in airports and seaports, could have escaped serious scrutiny for so long despite persistent allegations? Other business groups have been harassed and raided for much less. Was the Adani group essential to a dispensation that has profited from ‘anti-corruption’ rhetoric all of these years?,” Congress communication head Jairam Ramesh said.

He said the government had announced setting up of a multi-agency investigative group to monitor financial flows to and from offshore tax havens in the wake of the Panama Papers expose in April 2016.

“Subsequently, at the G20 summit in Hangzhou, China on 5 September 2016, you stated: ‘We need to act to eliminate safe havens for economic offenders, track down and unconditionally extradite money launderers and break down the web of complex international regulations and excessive banking secrecy that hide the corrupt and their deeds.’ This leads to some questions that you and your government cannot hide from saying HAHK (Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun),” Ramesh said, addressing the Prime Minister.

The eloquent silence of the PM on the Adani MahaMegaScam has forced us to start a series, HAHK-Hum Adanike Hain Kaun. We will be posing 3 question to the PM daily beginning today. Here are the first three. Chuppi Todiye Pradhan Mantriji pic.twitter.com/qUxt6eJVec — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 5, 2023

“Vinod Adani, the brother of Gautam Adani, was named in the Panama Papers and the Pandora Papers as someone who operates offshore entities in the Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands. He is alleged to have engaged in ‘brazen stock manipulation’ and ‘accounting fraud’ via ‘a vast labyrinth of offshore shell entities’. You have spoken often about your sincerity and ‘niyat’ in fighting corruption and even subjected the nation to the heavy costs of demonetisation. What does the fact that a business entity you are well acquainted with faces serious allegations, tell us about the quality and sincerity of your investigations?,” he said.

Ramesh alleged that the government has over the years misused agencies like the ED, CBI and the DRI to “intimidate political opponents and to punish business houses that do not fall in line with your cronies’ financial interests”.

“What action has been taken, if ever, to investigate the serious allegations made over the years against the Adani group? Is there any hope of a fair and impartial investigation under you?,” he said.