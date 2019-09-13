Government should win hearts of Kashmiris: Jamiat resolution

Muslim socio-religious organisation Jamiat ulama-i-Hind has appealed to the government to bring normalcy back to Jammu and Kashmir using every possible constitutional means and protect the life and property of Kashmiri people, while respecting human rights.

In a resolution adopted by its general council on Thursday, the Jamiat said that protection of democratic and human rights of Kashmiris is a “national duty”.

“In the light of the current situation, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind appeals to the Government of India that while respecting the human rights, it must protect the life and property of Kashmiri people and use every possible constitutional means for bringing back normalcy in the region and winning the hearts of the people of Kashmir,” reads the resolution adopted in the meeting chaired by Maulana Qari Mohammad Usman Mansoorpuri, president of Jamiat.

It was presented by Jamiat general secretary Maulana Mahmood Madani.

Speaking about the resolution, Jamiat secretary Niaz Farooqui told The Indian Express: “Article 370 or no Article 370, we are with the country. Our duty and loyalty are not subject to any condition. We have certain duties towards the country and we will not compromise on any condition. Pakistan is using all means in its fight against India, including a diplomatic war. It has made Muslim countries a part of their propaganda… That is why we felt the need to adopt this resolution.”

The Jamiat resolution noted the Kashmiri desire for preservation of their cultural identity. “We feel it our national duty to protect their democratic and human rights. Nevertheless, it is our firm belief that the welfare of the people of Kashmir lies in getting integrated with India… The enemy has made Kashmir a battlefield using Kashmiris as shield which makes it the biggest hurdle in rescuing the people from the impasse,” the resolution said, adding that breaking the impasse is in the interest of Kashmiri people.

Replying to a question about NRC, Madani said: “If I had my way, I would say do it in the entire country so that you know once and for all who is an illegal immigrant. The noise taints real citizens.”