Toggle Menu
Government should not privatize public sector banks: Jairam Rameshhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/government-should-not-privatize-public-sector-banks-jairam-ramesh-5838261/

Government should not privatize public sector banks: Jairam Ramesh

Raising the issue through a special mention, former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh (Cong) said it was former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who on July 19, fifty years ago had nationalised 14 private sector banks.

public sector banks, public sector banks india, Jairam Ramesh, Privatisation of banks, state bank of india, government, Indian Express news
Ramesh said it was the move that saved India from the impact of severe global financial crisis and recently led to appointment of Managing Director of the State Bank of India as CFO of the World Bank. (Source: File)

A demand was raised in Rajya Sabha Friday that the government come out with a categorical declaration that public sector banks would not be privatised.

Raising the issue through a special mention, former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh (Cong) said it was former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who on July 19, fifty years ago had nationalised 14 private sector banks.

“This had profound immediate implication and had fuelled green revolution and resulted in rural development”, he said, adding it also led to growth of self help groups and catalysed economic growth.

Ramesh said it was the move that saved India from the impact of severe global financial crisis and recently led to the appointment of Managing Director of the State Bank of India as CFO of the World Bank.

Advertising

“I urge the government to come out with a categorical declaration against privatisation of public sector banks”, he said, adding the government should not bring down its stake below 51 per cent holding as private funds had their stakes in banks.

“I urge the government not to go ahead with the privatisation of the public sector banks,” Ramesh added.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 16 Tamil Nadu men were planning terror attacks, through knives, vehicles and poison: NIA
2 UP man entered house to avoid stray dogs, mistaken for thief and set ablaze: Police
3 SC agrees to hear plea seeking reforms on shared parenting of child in divorce, separation cases