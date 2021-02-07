Government should choose between farmers’ issues, tweets by actors & activists from abroad: RLD

Jayant Chaudhary addressed a crowd at Shamli's Bhainswal village two days ago and more such programmes are lined up by RLD. (File)

“The BJP Government at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh will have to decide whether the politics of the country will be governed by likes of (actor) Kangana Ranaut and tweets from activists from abroad or by the farmers who sweat all day to ensure that the country gets enough food. The choice is yours (government),” Rashtriya Lok dal vice president Jayant Chaudhary said on Sunday.

Chaudhary was addressing a gathering at Mukari village in Amroha.

“If Kanganas, others of her ilk and tweets from abroad are your (the government) choice over and above the issues being faced by the farmers then you will have to face political consequences not only in the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh but also during the next general elections,” said Chaudhary amid applause from the crowd.

The RLD is trying to regain lost political ground after the Muzzafarnagar riots in 2012 in west UP by and for this purpose the ongoing farmer’s stir for repeal of three farm bills has emerged as the jumping pad for the the RLD which is evident in hectic tours of Jayant in villages of the west UP districts. He shared the dais with Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Naresh Tikait in Muzzafarnagar earlier in the week and more such shows are on the cards for the RLD.

The Ajit Singh party being emboldened by the response his son, Jayant, is getting in a series of meetings in wake of the farmer’s agitation has also decided to launch a ‘Chalo Gaon ki aur’ campaign on 82nd birthday of the party chief ,Ajit Singh on February 12 from Mathura , the constituency which Jayant lost of BJP’s Hema Malini in previous Lok Sabha polls.

“On February 12, Chaudhary Ajit Singh will send out an appeal to farmers to prepare for the decisive battle against the BJP governments which have become a puppet in hands of capitalists and is taking all steps which will damage the farmers economically .The RLD workers will take out the appeal from Chaudhary saheb to the villages of Uttar Pradesh. Jayant Chaudhary will also address nine more such meetings after the today’s show in Amroha and the last one on the series will be held at Mathura’s Govardhan town,” said Sunil Rohta, state spokesman of the RLD.

“The BJP government has all the tools, such as social media and other means of communication, to create a caste and communal rift among us but do not get confused with their slanderous campaign to divide the country on these lines.You have shown in our meetings by your presence in large number that at the grass root level the farmers may remained confused on caste and communal lines for the time being but they will once again come under one umbrella to uproot the anti-farmer BJP government,” said Chaudhary.