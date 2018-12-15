Government should bring ordinance to construct Ram Mandir: Sadhvi Saraswati

Hindu religious leader Sadhvi Saraswati Saturday called for the ordinance route to construct Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, and claimed that Hindus are now being treated as aliens in their own land. She also accused the Trinamool Congress government of West Bengal of appeasing the Muslims.

Advertising

The TMC, however, said efforts to divide the people on religious lines would not work in the state.

“Why is the government ignoring the sentiments of the Hindus? Hindustan belong to the Hindus but we are treated as aliens in our own land. The government should take the ordinance route for construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya,” Saraswati said here today.

There has been a growing clamour for ordinance by various organisations and political outfits such as Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), RSS and Shiv Sena.

Advertising

Addressing a ‘Virat Hindu Sammelan’, she demanded that the work for construction of Ram Mandir should start immediately and no one should try to test the patience of the Hindus.

The Supreme Court has recently declined early hearing of petitions in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case. It had earlier fixed the case for the first week of January before an “appropriate bench”, which will decide the schedule of hearing.

Saraswati urged the youths of the Hindu community to buy swords rather than spending money on purchasing expensive mobile phones. Alleging that the TMC government has been appeasing the Muslim community for the sake of vote bank, she said Hindus should unite and protest the “misrule” of the party.

“The TMC tries to interfere in religious activities of the Hindus but won’t dare to take action against Jihadi activities and infiltration,” she said.

Reacting to her statements, TMC secretary general and senior minister Partha Chatterjee said no effort to divide people on religious lines would work in Bengal. “No effort to divide people on religious grounds would work in Bengal. The people of this state knows that our government works for each and every community,” Chatterjee said.