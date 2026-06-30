Government sets up study group to strengthen film industry; Prasoon Joshi to lead team

THE MINISTRY of Information and Broadcasting on Monday decided to constitute a study group to explore the opportunities and challenges facing Indian cinema and suggest ways to strengthen the industry and improve its competitiveness on a global scale.

The study group, comprising industry experts and technology partners, will be led by Prasar Bharati CEO Prasoon Joshi. It is expected to submit its findings and recommendations to the ministry within three months.

According to a statement from the ministry, the decision was taken in a high-level review meeting on Monday chaired by Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The statement noted that the group will look at making Indian films more competitive in the world market and study the impact of new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and virtual production on cinema. It will also suggest how Indian filmmakers can use these tools and can access institutional finance from the market and new funding options for film production.