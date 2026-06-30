Government sets up study group to strengthen film industry; Prasoon Joshi to lead team

2 min readNew DelhiJun 30, 2026 02:17 AM IST
THE MINISTRY of Information and Broadcasting on Monday decided to constitute a study group to explore the opportunities and challenges facing Indian cinema and suggest ways to strengthen the industry and improve its competitiveness on a global scale.
The study group, comprising industry experts and technology partners, will be led by Prasar Bharati CEO Prasoon Joshi. It is expected to submit its findings and recommendations to the ministry within three months.
According to a statement from the ministry, the decision was taken in a high-level review meeting on Monday chaired by Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw.
The statement noted that the group will look at making Indian films more competitive in the world market and study the impact of new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and virtual production on cinema. It will also suggest how Indian filmmakers can use these tools and can access institutional finance from the market and new funding options for film production.
It will evaluate the challenges filmmakers encounter while securing funds for production and distribution. Additionally, it will identify best practices by collaborating with states and other stakeholders and propose a comprehensive policy framework for the long-term growth of Indian cinema.
The ministry has drafted a set of model regulations for the permissions required for cinemas and theatres, which have been sent to all the states. The states have been asked to adopt these Model State Cinema Regulations.
As the regulation of cinemas and theatres falls under the state list, different states have established varying rules for the required permissions. According to the ministry, this inconsistency has posed a significant obstacle to the growth of cinema infrastructure, particularly in small towns and rural areas, leading to the creation of these model rules.